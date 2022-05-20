Scoreboard: Your Sports

Basketball

Dawson CC officiating camp

The camp, which will be held at Dawson June 17-19, is for current youth league, high school and college officials, along with those looking to get started in officiating high school and college basketball games across Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

The cost to attend the camp is $100, which includes housing and meals for the weekend, as well as a camp shirt.

The camp will include practical experience and hands-on instruction with classroom learning.

Kelly Duneman of Billings, who has over 40 years of officiating at the college and high school level, will be one of the main instructors, along with Bo Scott and Shawn Schroeder.

The camp is approved by the Montana High School Association and will count as two study club credits.

For information, contact Dawson AD Joe Peterson at 406-377-9459 or jpeterson@dawson.edu

