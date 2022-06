Scoreboard: Your Sports

The Rimrock Basketball Camp for girls will be held June 13-15 at Billings West High School. Sessions for girls in grades 1-4 run from 8 a.m. to 9:30 and sessions for grades 5-8 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Sessions for high school players (grades 9-12) run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost for grades 1-4 is $70, and $90 for grades 5-8. The registration fee for high school players is $90. Players can register and pay at the door. Contact Charlie Johnson at 406-671-4588 for information.