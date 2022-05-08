Scoreboard: Your Sports

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cole Phillips made a double eagle on hole No. 18 — a par 4, 319-yard layout — on the Johnny Walker course at Pryor Creek with a driver. The witness was Jim Humphrey.

