Scoreboard: Your sports

Basketball
Rayquan Evans Camp
The three-day basketball camp, open to boys and girls in grades K-12, is scheduled to take place May 31-June 2 at Lockwood High School. Evans played basketball at Billings Skyview, North Idaho College and Florida State University. Grades K-6 will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily, while 7-12 will go from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Entry fee is $25. For more details, email ericksonm@lockwoodschool.org
Golf
Hole-in-one
Andy Zahn aced the 137-yard No. 4 hole at Par 3 Monday with a 3-wood. Witnesses: Ed Steffans, Harold Rickman and Kevin Kolb.
Yegen
Monday Seniors
Point Par
Front 9: Kem Johnson/Bill Johnson/Earl May/Don Hunt 20; Jim Doll/Charlie Peaton/Jack Payne/Dan Kooyman 19; Kenny Wilbert/Gary Salimeno/Darwin George/Clarke Coulter 19; Joe Bridges/Don Jones/Ray Schuld/Dan Catlin 16; Gordon Krumheuer/Ted Rist/Bill Turnquist/Frank Wittenberg 15.
Back 9: Jack Gauer/Bruce Rost/Brian Reay/Bob Peterson 22; Ed Butler/Scott Armstrong/Dennis Zimdars/Neil Nash 19; Dennis Lusin/Tom McBride/Gary LeFor/Doug Oakland 17; John Kemp/John Johnson/Dave Hilde/Charlie Hendricks 14; Dave Kennedy/Greg Branstetter/Doug Green/Ed Helgeson 14.
Flags: 7, Chuck Smith; 8, Hunt; 9, Chuck Smith; 10, Rowen; 16, Green; 18, LeFor.
Eaglerock
Yellowstone County Senior Interclub
Monday results: 1st, 128, Gary Elenburg/Rod Halvorson/Terry Lane/Scott Amderson; 2nd, 132, scorecard playoff, Jack Brilz/Frank Preshern/Archie Caraveau/Lane Snyder; 3rd, 132, Denny Marek/Frank Bubis/Eddie Sandoval/Pat Joyce; 4th, 134, Clark Swan/ Bob Sullivan/Dan Bergstrom/Parris Atherton.
Low gross: 76, Mike Songer; 79-Gary Elenburg
Low net: 70, Parris Atherton; 72, Jerry Rivinius; 74, Rocky Roberts; (scorecard playoff) 75, Denny Marek.
Volleyball
Dawson CC camp
Dawson Community College in Glendive will host its summer volleyball camp June 8-10. Camp times will vary according to grades: 3-6 grades 8-11 a.m., 7-12 grades from 1-4 p.m. DCC coaches Dina Fritz and Lexi Begger, along with college players, will be putting on the camp. There will be an emphasis on passing, setting, serving, hitting and blocking, along with different team games and strategies. Each camper will receive a free T-shirt and prizes. Contact Fritz at dfritz@dawson.edu or (406) 939-3618 for more information.