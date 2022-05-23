Scoreboard: Your sports

The three-day basketball camp, open to boys and girls in grades K-12, is scheduled to take place May 31-June 2 at Lockwood High School. Evans played basketball at Billings Skyview, North Idaho College and Florida State University. Grades K-6 will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily, while 7-12 will go from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Entry fee is $25. For more details, email ericksonm@lockwoodschool.org

Dawson Community College in Glendive will host its summer volleyball camp June 8-10. Camp times will vary according to grades: 3-6 grades 8-11 a.m., 7-12 grades from 1-4 p.m. DCC coaches Dina Fritz and Lexi Begger, along with college players, will be putting on the camp. There will be an emphasis on passing, setting, serving, hitting and blocking, along with different team games and strategies. Each camper will receive a free T-shirt and prizes. Contact Fritz at dfritz@dawson.edu or (406) 939-3618 for more information.