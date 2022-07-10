Scoreboard: Your Sports

Golf
Laurel Jubilee
Overall winners: Gross: Alexis Hightower-Amanda Johnson 144. Net: Kelly Miner-Lindsey Fenton 122.
Flight 1: Gross: Amanda Johnson-Alexis Hightower 72. Net: Kelly Miner-Lindsay Fenton 64, Brenda Mason-Eli Cooper 67, Heather Biggerstaff-Natalie Heinzeroth 67.
Flight 2: Gross: Sarah LeVeaux-Emily LeVeaux 87. Net: Jean Mills-Sue Schelle 64, Therese Dickey-Carol Ann Phillips 64.
Flight 3: Gross: Candy Albert-Bobbie Tryan 95. Net: Marcia Hafner-Sherry Storm 63, Linda Frickel-Linda Jacobson 65.
Derby: Heather Biggerstaff-Caleb Trost, Sue Matson-Blake Finn, Alexis Hightower-Matt Stricker.