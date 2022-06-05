Scoreboard: Your Sports

Track and field

Montana AAU District Track & Field Meet

The meet is scheduled for Saturday, June 11, at Imer Field in Hardin with registration from 8 to 9 a.m.

Field events begin at 9 a.m. and track events start at 10:30 a.m.

All athletes must have a current 2022 AAU card and may have one from other sports.

Cards can be purchased online at aausports.org . Athletes should bring a copy of their birth certificate.

There isn't an entry fee to participate. The top-six place winners will receive ribbons.

For information, contact Walt Egged at walt.egged36@outlook.com or 406-665-2253.

Golf

Laurel

Member-Member: Gross, Jared Strickland/Andrew Cortez 134; Jake McKinney/Eric Holden 139; John Galt/Jay Galt 145; Tom Kastelitz/Rhett Kastelitz 148; Jim O’Neil/Morgan O’Neil 149. Net, Tyler Roberts/Jordan Roberts 133; Darrell Bell/Tim O’Connell 134; Brennen Whittmeyer/Louis Bury 135;Lane Cyphers/Kelly McLean 135; Rick Smith/Verle Davison 136; Shaun Berry/Art Logan 136.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0