Scoreboard: Your Sports

Golf

Hole-In-One

Walt Davidson made a hole-in-one on the 127-yard, No. 10 hole at Par 3 using a 5-hybrid. Witnesses: Riley Goggins, Bill Botnen, Bob Gaughen.

Yegen

Yellowstone County Juniors

Boys 16-17: Landon Olson 40, Gage Grevious 41, Trayson Hart 41.

Boys 15: Logan Connolly 37, Kyle Kennah 39, Payton O’Neil 44.

Boys 14: Caleb Fornshell 37, Isaac Mosser 40, Jackson Eckley 43.

Boys 13: Royce Taylor 36, Gabe Yeager 44, Evan Zeilstra 47.

Boys 12: Colin Jensen 32, Avery Hunter 41, Jace Pimley 42.

Boys 11: Bry Bertelson 44, Rory Ryan 45, Silas Wyckoff 45.

Boys 8-10 (5 holes): Jax Pimley 22 (won playoff), Dax Winterholler 22, Logan Brocklebank 23.

Girls 15-17: Kenzie Walsh 39, Rebecca Washington 42, Alison Shenk 47.

Girls 11-12: Cece Fornshell 59, Addison Auer 60, Clare Jensen 60.

Girls 8-10 (5 holes): Elliot Cuthill 29.

Par 3

Seniors

Flight 1: Gross: Riley Goggins 56, Eddie Sandoval 59. Net: Bill Cochran 47.2 , Jim Humphrey 55.7.

Flight 2: Gross: Keith Wilson 66, Eugene Sawyer 68. Net: Stan Cusak 49, Keith Buxbaum 50.3.

Flight 3: Gross: Jim Norris 69, Jim Sadowski 73. Net: Neal Nash 45.7, Kerry Struckman 46.5.

Wrestling

Brainstorm Intensive Camp

The camp, based at Billings Senior, is scheduled to start on Sunday, June 26 and run through Saturday, July 2. The price is $400 per individual, $350 with a partner and $300 for commuters. The camp will be limited to 50 wrestlers, grades six through 12. Wrestlers from out of town are welcome and can stay with host families in Billings. Contact Josh Beeman at beemanj@billingsschools.org or 406-671-1466 for more details.

Darkhorse Better Than Basics Camp

This camp, scheduled Monday, July 25 through Wednesday, July 27, will also take place at Billings Senior. Athletes in kindergarten through 12th grade can attend. The cost is $75 for one session each day or $150 for two sessions daily. Wrestlers under the age 8 are being encouraged to attend the morning session. There will be technique sessions each day, along with live wrestling. Contact Josh Beeman at 406-671-1466 for more details.

