agate

Scoreboard: Your sports

Golf

Hole-in-one

Ralph Snodgrass aced the 142-yard No. 3 hole at Par 3 Friday with a 4-wood. Witnesses: Daryl Stricker, Charles Paris and Jim Norris.

