Scoreboard: Your sports

Golf
Hole-in-one
Ralph Snodgrass aced the 142-yard No. 3 hole at Par 3 Friday with a 4-wood. Witnesses: Daryl Stricker, Charles Paris and Jim Norris.
Golf
Hole-in-one
Ralph Snodgrass aced the 142-yard No. 3 hole at Par 3 Friday with a 4-wood. Witnesses: Daryl Stricker, Charles Paris and Jim Norris.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Champions Indoor Football league running first-year expansion franchise as league directors look over offer from Steven Titus to purchase the team.
Keith Russ says he's sold the Billings indoor football team.
Check out the all-conference selections.
“I think we have that (championship) mindset back totally and fully. It’s feasible for us, and it should be.” - Bobby Hauck
Bull rider was drafted by the Arizona Ridge Riders Monday in the inaugural PBR Team Series Draft in Arlington, Texas.
Check out the all-state and all-conference selections.
The series will be played Friday and Saturday, June 17-18, in Billings and Sheridan, Wyoming.
Jonsen was arrested and charged early Monday morning.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.