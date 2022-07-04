Scoreboard: Your Sports

Golf
Yegen
Monday Seniors - Red White & Blue
Front 9: Jim Doll/Doug Green/Bob Peterson - 63; Larry Radi/Bill Comstock/Jim Norris/Neil Nash - 65; Joe Ginalias/Eddie Sandoval/Jack Payne – 66 CP; Wade Freiboth/Richard Rodriquez/Gary Young - 66.
Back 9: Rico Brennan/Ron Bailey/Greg Szudera/Dennis Scherer - 61; Ed Butler/Bruce Rost/Lyle Gabrian/Vern Petermann - 63; John Kemp/Pete Conway/John Johnson/Sam Deckert - 64; Lew Gundlach/Ray Schuld/Harvey Tripple/Blaine Weston - 65.
Flags: 4 Peterson, 5 Fekety, 9 Gary Young, 12 Rostron, 13 White, 18 Rost.
Laurel
Eclectic Tournament
Men's Gross: Steve Weisenberger, Eli Weisenberger 61; Jake McKinney, Trae Wilder 63; Breenan Whittmeyer, Ken Kallem 65.
Men's Net: Dee Johnstone, Tucker Johnstone 53; Dee Johnstone, Justin Johnstone 55; Jack Brilz, Francis Ricci 63; Dee Johnstone, Talon Johnstone 63.
Women's Gross: Dori Bruusema, Darcy Miller 76; Dori Bruusema, Tracy Reiter 77; Tracy Reiter, Darcy Miller 79.
Women's Net: Dori Bruusema, Mickey Campbell 56; Dori Bruusema, Paulette Roma 57; Jeri Heard, Therese Dickey 59; Darcy Miller Mickey Campbel 59.
Mixed Gross: Jessee Norman, Avery Norman 76.
Mixed Net: Lane Cyphers, Sherry Faust 59.