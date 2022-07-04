 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Billings Gazette is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by TDS Fiber
agate

Scoreboard: Your Sports

  • 0

Golf

Yegen

Monday Seniors - Red White & Blue

Front 9: Jim Doll/Doug Green/Bob Peterson - 63; Larry Radi/Bill Comstock/Jim Norris/Neil Nash - 65; Joe Ginalias/Eddie Sandoval/Jack Payne – 66 CP; Wade Freiboth/Richard Rodriquez/Gary Young - 66.

Back 9: Rico Brennan/Ron Bailey/Greg Szudera/Dennis Scherer - 61; Ed Butler/Bruce Rost/Lyle Gabrian/Vern Petermann - 63; John Kemp/Pete Conway/John Johnson/Sam Deckert - 64; Lew Gundlach/Ray Schuld/Harvey Tripple/Blaine Weston - 65.

Flags: 4 Peterson, 5 Fekety, 9 Gary Young, 12 Rostron, 13 White, 18 Rost.

Laurel

Eclectic Tournament 

People are also reading…

Men's Gross: Steve Weisenberger, Eli Weisenberger 61; Jake McKinney, Trae Wilder 63; Breenan Whittmeyer, Ken Kallem 65.

Men's Net: Dee Johnstone, Tucker Johnstone 53; Dee Johnstone, Justin Johnstone 55; Jack Brilz, Francis Ricci 63; Dee Johnstone, Talon Johnstone 63.

Women's Gross: Dori Bruusema, Darcy Miller 76; Dori Bruusema, Tracy Reiter 77; Tracy Reiter, Darcy Miller 79.

Women's Net: Dori Bruusema, Mickey Campbell 56; Dori Bruusema, Paulette Roma 57; Jeri Heard, Therese Dickey 59; Darcy Miller Mickey Campbel 59.

Mixed Gross: Jessee Norman, Avery Norman 76.

Mixed Net: Lane Cyphers, Sherry Faust 59.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News