Scoreboard: Your Sports

Wrestling

Kintaro World Team Gold Medal Camp

The featured clinician at this girls-only freestyle technique camp is Mayu Mukaida of Japan, an Olympic gold medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Mukaida's coach, Shoto Shidochi, will also be a lead clinician.

The camp is set for Aug. 4-6 at Billings Skyview.

Registration is from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 4 and session I follows from 6-8 p.m. On Aug. 5, registration is from 7:30-8 a.m. and session II is from 8-10 a.m. Registration will also occur from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 5 and session III is from 1-3 p.m. On Aug. 6, registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and session IV is from 9-11 a.m. A barbecue luncheon follows.

The camp is limited to the first 100 girls and the camp is open to girls wrestlers from Montana and the surrounding states as well as Canada.

The cost is $350 for all sessions and $100 for a single session. Campers are responsible for lodging. Three-day campers will receive a Kintaro World Team Gold Medal Camp shirt and shorts.

Other clinicians include Japan Senior National Team members Yasuha Matsuyuki and Naruha Matsuyuki.

For information, contact camp coordinator Travis Carpenter at 559-737-3916 or Tcarpenter1974@hotmail.com .

Golf

Holes-In-One

Ben Miller aced hole No. 15, a 91-yard layout, using a driver, at Par 3. The witnesses were Deb Anderson, Kevin Kolb and Ben Selby.

Eric Paterson aced hole No. 9, a 125-yard layout, using a pitching wedge at Par 3. Tim Grant, Jim Haw and Rob Huston witnessed the ace.

Hilands

Member-Member

Overall champs: Dean Studer-Craig Wiggs 130.8

Flight A: Cliff Oppegaard-Tim Hein 132.5, James Booth-Travis Nelson 133.6, JR Reger-Doug Jensen 137.4.

Flight B: Rusty Gackle-TJ Umemoto 135.3, Zach Robbins-Matt Overby 137.6, Jesse Eckley-Jesse Gleason 139.5.

Flight C: Dusty Eaton-Ty Nelson 136.4, Dale Hudiburgh-Mike Hansen 136.5, Matt Robertson-Eric Mueller 136.8.

Flight D: Dean Studer-Craig Wiggs 130.8, Terrence McKittrick-Brandon Wegner 133.8, Henry Morgan-James Kordonowy 137.8.

Seniors: Dale Hudiburgh-Mike Hansen, Garry Fagan-Jim Ragain.

