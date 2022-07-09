Scoreboard: Your Sports

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The McCarthy Basketball Camp is July 18-21 at Corvallis High School. The camp is for boys and girls entering grades K-9. 

The conductor is Frank McCarthy, the former women's basketball coach at Montana State, Montana State Billings and Sheridan College.

The registration deadline is July 13 (walk-ups are accepted). The boys camp is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the girls camp is from noon until 2 p.m. daily. The cost is $50 per camper, which includes a water bottle, T-shirt and a basketball.

McCarthy has won nearly 700 games and has coached males and females from elementary to NCAA D-1.

For information, contact McCarthy at 307-752-1103 or FrankMcCarthy@gmail.com.

