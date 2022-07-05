Scoreboard: Your Sports

Big Sky State Games
BSSG events July 8-11
Several Big Sky State Games events are happening before the main weekend. The following events are scheduled for July 8-11.
Friday, July 8
Volleyball – Middle School at Lockwood High School
Friday, July 8 – Sunday, July 10
Swimming in Helena at Last Chance Splash Waterpark
Saturday, July 9
Volleyball – Scholastic Grades 9/10 at Huntley Project School
Volleyball – Scholastic Grades 11/12 at Lockwood Schools
Cycling - Gravel Race at Molt Community Center
Equestrian – Pony Show at MetraPark Super Barn
Shooting – Action Shooting at Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex
Shooting – Muzzle Loading at Havre City Police Department
Sunday, July 10
Equestrian – Horse Show at MetraPark Super Barn
Monday, July 11
Golf – Juniors at Lake Hills Golf Course
For information, visit bigskygames.org or call the BSSG office at 406-254-7426.
Golf
Yegen
Morning Ladies League, Throw Out Hole
1st Flight: Barb Lawson 35, Nancy Schieno 35
2nd Flight: Barb Eggebrecht 38, Darcy Conway 39
3rd Flight: Elaine Rist 43, Sharlene Loendorf 44
4th Flight: Rose Crowley 43, Donna Lance 44
Lake Hills
Ladies Tuesday A.M. league
Flags: 1 Susan Johnson. 2 Dodie Clapper. 3 Lois Frank. 5 Mary Sue Engel. 6 Becky Stabio. 8 Cheryl Sandbak. 9 Pam Walz.
Low putts: Jane Wallace 15, Mary Sue Engel 15, Susan Johnson 15.
Eaglerock
Senior Golf
3 Tee Shamble - 3 Net Scores: Todd Rose, Mark Hayashi, Chuck Morgan, Ken Haag 194; Tom Feeley, Joe Barbero, Will Muckelvane, Walt Archer 195; Dale Mack, Mike Joyce, Bill Poore, Bob Schicktanz 195; Troy Trollope, Bob Schultz, Dick Jonasen, Dick Dye 201.
Hilands
4th of July Flag Tournament: Kee Dunning, Jim Walker, Rusty Gackle, Cade Wagner, Bill Rector.
Yellowstone Senior Cup
Better Ball Matches
at Lake Hills
Bob Nisbet and Milt Strong 4 & 3 over Jim Keeling and Dan Tryon
Glenn Hageman and Rob McDonald 4 & 3 over Rich Lorenz and Dave Williams
Gary Doll and Si Simonsen Even with Stan Kondracki and Garth Quade
Bob Frank and Gary Ugrin 4 & 3 over Pat Joyce and Tom Schillinger
Mac Ketterling and Todd Rowen Even with Ted Cerise and Pat Petrino
Steve Wimpfheimer and Ron Pearson 5 & 4 over Larry Brensdal and Terry Laughery
Steve Ballock and Mike Devous 2 & 1 over Dan Dinardi and Ron Roberts
Del Hayter and Robert Marshall 3 & 2 over Rick Stabio and Howard Sumner