Scoreboard: Your Sports

Big Sky State Games

BSSG events July 8-11

Several Big Sky State Games events are happening before the main weekend. The following events are scheduled for July 8-11.

Friday, July 8

Volleyball – Middle School at Lockwood High School

Friday, July 8 – Sunday, July 10

Swimming in Helena at Last Chance Splash Waterpark

Saturday, July 9

Volleyball – Scholastic Grades 9/10 at Huntley Project School

Volleyball – Scholastic Grades 11/12 at Lockwood Schools

Cycling - Gravel Race at Molt Community Center

Equestrian – Pony Show at MetraPark Super Barn

Shooting – Action Shooting at Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex

Shooting – Muzzle Loading at Havre City Police Department

Sunday, July 10

Equestrian – Horse Show at MetraPark Super Barn

Monday, July 11

Golf – Juniors at Lake Hills Golf Course

For information, visit bigskygames.org or call the BSSG office at 406-254-7426.

Golf

Yegen

Morning Ladies League, Throw Out Hole

1st Flight: Barb Lawson 35, Nancy Schieno 35

2nd Flight: Barb Eggebrecht 38, Darcy Conway 39

3rd Flight: Elaine Rist 43, Sharlene Loendorf 44

4th Flight: Rose Crowley 43, Donna Lance 44

Lake Hills

Ladies Tuesday A.M. league

Flags: 1 Susan Johnson. 2 Dodie Clapper. 3 Lois Frank. 5 Mary Sue Engel. 6 Becky Stabio. 8 Cheryl Sandbak. 9 Pam Walz.

Low putts: Jane Wallace 15, Mary Sue Engel 15, Susan Johnson 15.

Eaglerock

Senior Golf

3 Tee Shamble - 3 Net Scores: Todd Rose, Mark Hayashi, Chuck Morgan, Ken Haag 194; Tom Feeley, Joe Barbero, Will Muckelvane, Walt Archer 195; Dale Mack, Mike Joyce, Bill Poore, Bob Schicktanz 195; Troy Trollope, Bob Schultz, Dick Jonasen, Dick Dye 201.

Hilands

4th of July Flag Tournament: Kee Dunning, Jim Walker, Rusty Gackle, Cade Wagner, Bill Rector.

Yellowstone Senior Cup

Better Ball Matches

at Lake Hills

Bob Nisbet and Milt Strong 4 & 3 over Jim Keeling and Dan Tryon

Glenn Hageman and Rob McDonald 4 & 3 over Rich Lorenz and Dave Williams

Gary Doll and Si Simonsen Even with Stan Kondracki and Garth Quade

Bob Frank and Gary Ugrin 4 & 3 over Pat Joyce and Tom Schillinger

Mac Ketterling and Todd Rowen Even with Ted Cerise and Pat Petrino

Steve Wimpfheimer and Ron Pearson 5 & 4 over Larry Brensdal and Terry Laughery

Steve Ballock and Mike Devous 2 & 1 over Dan Dinardi and Ron Roberts

Del Hayter and Robert Marshall 3 & 2 over Rick Stabio and Howard Sumner

