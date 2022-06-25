Scoreboard: Your Sports

Wrestling

Osos Summer Wrestling Camp

The Osos Summer Wrestling Camp is July 28-July 31 for those in grades 4-12 and July 29-July 31 for those in grades K-3 at Billings West.

Camp clinicians include Matt McDonough, Jacob Warner, Tony Cassioppi, Max Murin and Dan Dennis, all of who wrestled for Iowa. Warner, a senior last year, was a four-time All-American. Cassioppi, a junior this past season, is a three-time All-American. Murin, a senior last year, also achieved All-American status. Dennis was a 2016 Olympian and McDonough was a two-time NCAA champion.

The cost of the camp is $180 ($210 if housing is needed) for those in grades 4-12 and $100 for grades K-3.

The camp director is Billings West coach Jeremy Hernandez. Camp counselors include the West High wrestling coaching staff.

For information, contact Hernandez at 406-794-6584 or hernandezj@billingsschols.org.

