Scoreboard: Your Sports

Golf

Hole-In-One

Mike Schmitt aced hole No. 8, a 154-yard layout, at Yellowstone with an 8-iron on Sunday. The witnesses were Lori Schmitt, Ken Sandvik, Ron Seeley, and Darcy Schwartz.

Motorsports

Brodix ASCS Frontier Region

Montana Summer Shootout

Big Sky Speedway

Saturday

Heat winners: Trever Kirkland and Bryan Gossel.

Pole shuffle

Phil Dietz d. Kelly Miller

Phil Dietz d. Bryan Gossel

Trever Kirkland d. Phil Dietz

Feature: Trever Kirkland, Kory Wermling, Phil Dietz, Kelly Miller, Shad Petersen, Ian Myers, Blayne Brink, Cody Masse, Austyn Gossel, Bryan Gossel.

