Scoreboard: Your Sports

Golf
Hole-In-One
Mike Schmitt aced hole No. 8, a 154-yard layout, at Yellowstone with an 8-iron on Sunday. The witnesses were Lori Schmitt, Ken Sandvik, Ron Seeley, and Darcy Schwartz.
Motorsports
Brodix ASCS Frontier Region
Montana Summer Shootout
Big Sky Speedway
Saturday
Heat winners: Trever Kirkland and Bryan Gossel.
People are also reading…
Pole shuffle
Phil Dietz d. Kelly Miller
Phil Dietz d. Bryan Gossel
Trever Kirkland d. Phil Dietz
Feature: Trever Kirkland, Kory Wermling, Phil Dietz, Kelly Miller, Shad Petersen, Ian Myers, Blayne Brink, Cody Masse, Austyn Gossel, Bryan Gossel.