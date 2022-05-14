Scoreboard: Your Sports

Golf
Yellowjacket Scramble
Registration is open for the annual Montana State Billings Yellowjacket athletics scholarship golf scramble, which is Aug. 5 at Lake Hills.
The event will begin with a noon shotgun start, with lunch and golf carts provided for all participants. All proceeds will be applied to scholarships for MSUB’s 250-plus student-athletes.
Cost for a four-person team is $550, and hole sponsorships are available for $100. Registration is available online under the "events" tab at msubsports.com. For information, contact MSUB director of marketing and corporate partnerships Hollie West at hollie.west@msubillings.edu or 406-896-5934.