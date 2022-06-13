Scoreboard: Your Sports

Football

16th Annual Blewett Kicking Camp

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls trial attorney Anders Blewett from the personal injury law firm of Hoyt and Blewett PLLC, who played football at Harvard University and kicked on the Billings Outlaws 2006 national championship team, former Tufts University player Drew Blewett, former Montana State Bobcat football players Trevor Bolton and Tyler Bolton and former Montana State University Northern football player Luke McKinley are again set to hold Montana’s only free kicking camp this June in Great Falls.

The camp, for those in grades 8 through 12, is June 16 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and June 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The camp, which is free of charge, teaches the fundamentals of football’s kicking game, including field goal kicking, punting, and kickoffs.

Participants are encouraged to wear soccer cleats, or low-cut cleats and bring footballs and tees if they have them. Please avoid high top footwear. Participants may attend one or both sessions. For information, visit http://www.hoytblewett.com/kickingcamp/ or contact the City of Great Falls Community Recreation Center at 801 2nd Ave. North or via telephone at 406-727-6099.

