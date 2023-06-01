Running

Registration open for Heart and Sole Run

The 44th Annual Heart & Sole Run will take place on Saturday, June 17. The event features a 2-mile health walk, 5K and the RRCA State Championship 10K. Heart and Sole kicks off with the 10K at 7:45 a.m, followed by the 5K at 8:20 a.m, and the 2-mile health walk will start at 8:30 a.m. The 10K will start at St. Francis Catholic School on 2022 Colton Blvd. The 5K and the 2-mile will start near St. Vincent Healthcare at Grandview Park in Billings. All races finish at Dehler Park, home of the Billings Mustangs. The Virtual Race will also be an option. People of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate. Proceeds will benefit the YMCA and Billings’ area trails.

The Montana Active Life Festival will take place at Dehler Park on Saturday, June 17 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., in conjunction with the finish of the Heart and Sole Run. The event is free and open to all members of the public. This healthy lifestyle event will feature music, 40-plus interactive booths, and kid-friendly events including Run the Bases.

To register for the Heart and Sole Race or for information, visit www.heartandsolerace.org or call 406-254-7426. Registration fees are the following: Adult 10K and 5K fees- $35 and child fees -$30, Adult 2-Mile fees- $30 and child fees - $25. All Virtual Races are $30. Registration fees increase on June 14. Packet pick-up will be at Scheels Training Room on June 15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and June 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Multisport event

The Big Sky State Games and 406 Race Series will debut a multisport event at Lake Elmo State Park on Sunday, June 25. The event will combine the 406 Duathlon with the Big Sky State Games Triathlon. The 406 Adventure Race will offer short and long courses in both the duathlon and triathlon events. New to the event line up is the Aquathon. Each event will also offer solo and team options.

Registration is still open until June 24, but early registration ends on June 12 for guaranteed shirt size. The Duathlon long course consists of a 1.6K run, 26K bike, and 10K run. The Triathlon solo long course consists of an 800M swim, 26K bike, and 10K run. The Duathlon sprint consists of a 1.6K run, 26K bike, and 5K run. The Triathlon solo sprint consists of a 400M swim, 26K bike, and 5K run. The Aquathon consists of a 1.6K run, 800M paddle (paddle board or kayak, and 5K run. 406 Adventure Race is also offering a 5K only run/walk.

To register or for more information, visit 406raceseries.com, bigskygames.org, or call 406-254-7426.

Basketball

Dawson CC Camp

GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College men's and women's basketball programs will host their annual summer basketball camp June 12-15 for boys and girls. Camp times will vary according to age groups:

Ages 7-11 from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Ages 4-6 from noon-1 p.m.

Ages 12-17 from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

There will be contests, prizes and awards. Each camp participant will also receive a free basketball, T-shirt, and prizes.

To register, you can visit https://dawsonbucs.com/camps/Basketball_Camp_Registration_2023

For information, contact men's basketball coach Joe Peterson at jpeterson@dawson.edu or 406-377-9459.