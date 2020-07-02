Scoreboard: Your sports
Par 3

Senior Scramble

Bob Nisbet, Keith Wilson, Andy Zahn, Ron Cartens 49; Bill Cochran, Jerry Rivinius, Ed Helgeson, Jim Haw 50; Max Erickson, John Palagyi, Ed Steffans, Mike Kelly 50; Jack Butorac, Walt Davidson, Roy Thompson, Clarke Coulter 52.

