Skyview's Piper Chartier tosses perfect game in 18-0 win at Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Piper Chartier tossed a perfect game Monday afternoon and visiting Billings Skyview pounded out 19 hits in an 18-0 softball victory over Bozeman.

The Class AA game lasted just four innings.

Chartier struck out five and was one four Falcon players to also collect three hits.

The other big hitters for Skyview included Isabella Ereaux, Rachel Hirschi and Hailey Schlenker with three hits apiece.

Schlenker and Ereaux also drove in four runs apiece.

Ereaux doubled twice.

The Falcons scored seven runs in the top of the fourth inning 

Thirty-two of Chartier's 45 pitches were strikes. She faced 12 batters.

