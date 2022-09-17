Rocky Mountain College men's soccer opens league play with win, women tie

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College men's soccer opened Cascade Conference play at home Saturday with a 4-1 victory over the University of Providence on Wendy's Field.

The Battlin' Bears (3-1-1) received goals from Quique Garcia, Igor Soares, Everett Manning and Jose Reyes-Mortero in overcoming an early 1-0 deficit.

For the women, Rocky (2-2-2) and Providence battled to a 0-0 stalemate.

In the men's game, Providence took an early lead on a goal by Jesus Pulido.

The Bears tied the match on the goal by Garcia in the 17th minute. Soares gave Rocky the lead for keeps in the 43rd minute.

The Bears out-shot the Argos 13-6.

In the women's match, the Bears out-shot the Argos 10-3.

Rocky goaltender Mila Allison saved the only shot she faced.

Rocky's men will face Northwest University of Washington on Friday afternoon. The women are scheduled to play Evergreen State College of Washington on Saturday afternoon.