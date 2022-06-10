Sprint cars in the lineup Saturday at Big Sky Speedway

BILLINGS — Sprint cars will be featured on Saturday at Big Sky Speedway, located 16 miles north of Billings on U.S. Highway 87 toward Roundup.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and racing will begin at 7 p.m.
Divisions on the Saturday schedule are: 360 Sprints, IMCA Modifieds, Wissota Super Stocks, Wissota Street Stocks and IMCA Sport Compacts.
"Tomorrow I think will be a good car show. We are looking at Belgrade already. They raced tonight and three or four of them were there from Canada," said Sam Willoughby, the general manager of Big Sky Speedway. "We haven't seen the Canadian cars in three or four years. We are one of the better-paying tracks in Montana. I think we'll have a great turnout Saturday."
Tickets are $20 for adults and children over 60-inches tall, and $15 for seniors and veterans. Children under 60-inches tall are free.
The Mountain States Modified Tour (June 24-25) and the Jared Krenelka Memorial (July 15-16) are two highlight events on the speedway's racing schedule said Willoughby.
Another top race date is the Harvey Ostermiller Memorial Aug. 19-20.
The Track Champion Night is Aug. 27.