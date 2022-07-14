State champion Little League softball team needs help with travel expenses

BILLINGS — The state champion Boulder Arrowhead-Big Sky all-star girls' softball team is seeking donations to help cover some of the travel expenses to compete at the upcoming Little League Regional Tournament set for July 22-29 in San Bernardino, California.

The BA-BS girls from Billings compete in the 11-12 age division.

The league estimates it needs to raise over $20,000 to help the Montana champions travel and compete at the regional competition.

The all-star team consists of 13 players, along with the coaching staff.

Donations can be sent to Boulder Arrowhead Little League, 11-12 Majors Softball All-Stars, PO Box 21401, Billings, MT, 59104.

More details are also available from league representative Lance Egan at 406-698-0008 or team manager Jaime Nelson at 406-281-2818.

The team's first game at regionals is scheduled for July 22.