The race is on: Nitro National Pro Hillclimb on tap near Columbus this weekend

BILLINGS — Carson Holden and Tysen Jorgensen have been helping a friend try to clean up his property and preserve his house on the Stillwater River for the past few days.

They’ll take a break from assisting in the aftermath of the recent floods to ride in this weekend’s Nitro National Pro Hillclimb near Columbus.

If there was a question as to whether the annual motorcycle hill climb event would be held this year because of the recent flooding near Absarokee and Fishtail, the answer is yes.

Nitro National owner Tyler Johnson of Octane Addictions and OA Promotions, said the hill — six miles north of Columbus on Rapelje Road — is on the other side of the flood area.

While he felt for the people affected by the flood, Johnson said the hill climb would go on as scheduled and he hoped people would be able to enjoy it.

The purse for the North American Hillclimbers Association tour event is $25,000, Johnson said, and action begins at 9 a.m. Friday and should conclude by 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

On Saturday, the pros start competing at noon and the trophy and women’s divisions begin at 8 a.m. Johnson said a fireworks show by Big Boomer Fireworks will be held at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“We’ll light one of the biggest fireworks displays in the state,” he said. “We’ll surprise some people with the fireworks this year.”

In addition to the hill climb action, Octane Addictions is bringing in freestyle motorsports riders to perform. One of the riders Johnson is excited about is Taka Higashino of Japan.

“He’s one of the winningest X Games medalists,” said Johnson. “There is no one better in my opinion.”

Another one of the freestyle motorsports stars scheduled to perform is Brian McCarty of Arizona.

Some of the top motorcycle hill climb riders scheduled to ride are Joe Shipman of California, Logan Cipala of Wisconsin, Harold Waddell of Nebraska, Nick Beer of Columbus, Ezra Quast of Billings, and Levi Newby of Whitehall.

“We are going to jam and have a good show,” said Johnson.

The Nitro National usually draws a good crowd and if Thursday was any indication Johnson believes there will be 10,000 fans over the two days, just like last year he said.

Camping is allowed at the hill climb and camping passes and admission can be purchased at the gate.

“This is the busiest Thursday I’ve ever seen,” said Johnson, also the owner of Octane Addictions and OA Promotions, who has been involved with the Columbus hill climb for 12 years. “It’s crazy, there is a huge line of cars at the gate. It’s been steady all day long.”

Johnson said that Holden has also been busy helping to get the hill in shape.

“Carson Holden has been working his butt off to build the best hill he can,” said Johnson.

When the hill climb is over, undoubtedly Holden, Jorgensen and other hill climbers will be helping friends and members of the community try to dig out from the flooding, Johnson said.

In the meantime, Johnson is hoping the hill climb brings a little joy to this part of the state.

“This is one of the best shows in the country,” he said. “It’s the top hill climb riders in the world.”

Email Gazette Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

