BILLINGS — The Warm Up Flat Track under The Lights is Sunday at the Billings Motorcycle Club.

The pit gate opens at noon, practice is at 3:30 p.m. and the high-speed, classic motorcycle races are at 7 p.m.

A guaranteed purse of $12,000 is being offered. National pros and amateurs will be racing on the short track at the BMC.

Tickets for spectators are $20 per person and children 10 and under are free with a paid adult. Pit passes are $40 per person. Food and beverages will be available.