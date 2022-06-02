This weekend's races at Yellowstone Drag Strip canceled due to weather forecast

A post on the YDS Facebook page said the Friday night test and tune and Border Wars will be added to the next scheduled race weekend, which is June 24-26.

The Read, Win, Race event for that was scheduled for this weekend is also canceled. According to the Facebook post, YDS still wants to reward the kids that participated in the program with a day at the races and will honor the tickets given out for the kids to come to any regular race day this year. The kids must still bring the ticket to the gate with them the post stated.