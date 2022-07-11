Thousands of athletes to visit Billings for Big Sky State Games

BILLINGS — This weekend in Billings, 6,500 athletes will be found either swinging a softball bat at Stewart Park, putting up a 3-pointer in one of the city’s gyms, bowling at Fireside Lanes or participating in one of the other 24 sports being contested.

That means only one thing — the annual Big Sky State Games are occurring in the Magic City.

It will be the 37th annual Big Sky State Games. Overall, approximately 9,000 total athletes will compete in the BSSG this year. There were 2,000 athletes who participated in the spring sports of curling, dance sports, 8-Man flag football and ice hockey.

In the summer, some events have already taken place, such as the triathlon in a partnership with the 406 Race Series, middle school volleyball, grades 9-12 volleyball, swimming (held in Helena), the cycling gravel race, the equestrian pony show and horse show, action shooting, muzzle loading (in Havre) and junior golf.

Events that will be held later are the grass quads volleyball tourney (July 23-24 at Rose Park), trapshooting (July 23 at the Billings Trap Club), cowboy action and wild bunch shooting (July 23-24 at the Billings Rod & Gun Club) and archery (July 23-24 at Blue Creek Sport Shooting). According to a BSSG pamphlet, figure skating will be in the fall of 2022.

All told, an additional 500 athletes already participated in the earlier events this summer or are scheduled to compete next weekend.

Athletes from Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Idaho are entered. Overall, there are 35 total sports offered, including 27 on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Badminton returns to the sports lineup this year. The total number of sports offered is deceiving because some events — like shooting, basketball, and cycling — include multiple disciplines or divisions.

“I am so excited for the Big Sky State Games. It puts a smile on peoples’ faces and brings families together,” said BSSG executive director Liana Susott. “It’s a family tradition for a lot of people. We are so excited to have the Big Sky State Games.”

Opening Ceremonies for the State Games are Friday with the Soaked Fun Run starting at 5:15 p.m. in Pioneer Park. The gates at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium open at 5:30 p.m. for a festival that will include interactive booths and live music. Food trucks will also be on-site. Opening Ceremonies will begin at 7:15 p.m. with a parade of athletes. Admission to Opening Ceremonies is free.

The Montana Mile, a highlight of Opening Ceremonies, will start between approximately 7:45-8:15 p.m.

Brad Wilson of Butte, a three-time Winter Olympian in freestyle skiing, is the special guest athlete and will light the BSSG torch.

The sport with the most participation is basketball with 130 total teams in male and female divisions from grade 5 to men’s masters.

Volleyball and softball traditionally are the next two most popular sports and are neck-and-neck in participation numbers.

As for individual sports, track and field is the most popular with 470 athletes ranging from ages 7 to 87.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday the high temperature will approach triple digits.

“People need to bring their water and shade and wear sunscreen and be aware of their body and temperature and be careful out there,” said Susott.

There is an admission charge of $5 for basketball, track and karate. All other events offer free admission.

Susott added that online registration remains open for some sports and those interested should visit the organization’s website at bigskygames.org . To check on the status of an event, click on “Register,” and then the sport you want to learn more about. Where available online registration will close on Wednesday. Some sports offer on-site registration as well, and if interested refer to the BSSG website.

While 9,000 athletes will compete this year, volunteers are also key to the success of the State Games. Susott estimates there are 2,000 volunteers and said there are 60 sport commissioners.

“Commissioners are the expert of their sport,” Susott said. “We need them. They know the details of every sport.

“Commissioners are passionate about their sport and helping it grow.”