Three days of racing to open season at Yellowstone Drag Strip June 3-5

A day at Yellowstone Drag Strip

A car nears the finish line at Yellowstone Drag Strip in Acton on Saturday, August 3, 2019. The first race dates of the 2022 season at YDS are June 3-5. 

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Three days of racing will mark the season-opener for Yellowstone Drag Strip June 3-5.

The facility, located at 8405 Raceway Lane in Acton, was to have its season-opening races Friday through Sunday. However, the weather forecast caused a change of plans. According to track officials, with the amount of moisture predicted this week, along with low temperatures in the 30s, it was decided to push the first weekend of racing back.

According to a post on the Yellowstone Drag Strip Facebook page, the test and tune will be Friday, June 3, along with the Montana-Wyoming Border War.

Other race dates for the facility this year are June 25-26; July 9-10; July 22-24; Aug. 6-7; Aug. 25-27; Sept. 10-11 and Sept. 24-25.

The Aug. 25-27 dates are a NHRA Regional doubleheader. Top alcohol dragsters and funny cars will be included on the schedule that weekend. 

The weekend of Sept. 24-25 is the MDRA State Points competition. 

