Top stars expected to compete at Great American hill climb

BILLINGS — Some of the top motorcycle hill climb riders in the world will be competing in Billings this weekend.

From reigning overall champion Austin Teyler of Billings to Joe Shipman of Cottonwood, California, the best of the best are scheduled to ride in the Magic City.

And, it’s no secret why as it is hill climb week.

The 104th Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb is Friday and Saturday at the Billings Motorcycle Club.

All told, co-promoter Shannon Chamberlain said there are 170 riders entered on Friday and 155 riders scheduled to compete Saturday.

Action is scheduled for 1-11 p.m. on both days of competition.

BMC club president Don Erhardt said Shipman was a winner at the Montee Impossible hill climb in France this past weekend. Teyler, a four-time Great American overall champion, won the Montee Impossible in 2019.

The Great American is the finale of the three-part Rockwell Pro Hill Climb Series and the points battle is tight Erhardt said.

Ryan Gallegos of Casper, Wyoming, is locked in a three-way battle with Noah Shaver of Billings and Bronson Foianini, of Lyman, Wyoming, in the 450cc, 0-700cc, and 701cc plus divisions.

Karson Lloyd of Bancroft, Idaho, isn’t too far behind Gallegos, Shaver or Foianini said Erhardt.

Corey Erhardt of Billings, the overall Great American titlist in 2012, is also entered.

Logan Cipala of Ellsworth, Wisconsin, is another contender to watch for.

Justin Hill, a pro supercross rider since 2013 from Oregon, will be competing at the Great American for the first time said Erhardt.

“He just wants to come hill climb and have some fun,” said Erhardt.

Mike Hernandez of Green River, Wyoming, leads the 40-plus pro class and will be competing.

Fans can also see plenty of tomorrow’s stars as they try to crest the Bentonite Nightmare.

“We have some new kids that have started riding,” said co-promoter Cord Mitchell. “That is neat to see. We always have new guys that do well. Our series is pretty good for that and generates good pro riders quickly.”