Tripleheader at the BMC: Hill climb champ Austin Teyler now promoting; flat track racing on tap

BILLINGS — Austin Teyler has traded his riding helmet for a ball cap this weekend.

The four-time Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb overall titlist is a promoter for the Big Sky Challenge Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb.

The two-day event, the second of the season in the three-part Rockwell Pro Hill Climb Series, is Saturday and Sunday at the Billings Motorcycle Club. Action will start at 9:30 a.m. and conclude around 5 p.m. both days.

Normally Teyler — with Great American victories in 2021, 2015, 2014, 2013 and a Big Sky Challenge triumph in 2020 — would be trying to conquer the course and earn the King of the Hill title.

However, promoting the event with Tyler Cardwell was too appealing to pass up.

While Cardwell will be a dual promoter and rider this weekend, Teyler will be concentrating on running the hill climb.

“I’m excited to be promoting an event and not riding, just because I get to look at it on the other side of things,” Teyler said. “I have been hill climbing my whole entire life. For me to be in the promoter’s shoes now, it is pretty cool. I get to experience at a younger age what it is like to put on a pro event.

“I am looking forward to it and hope we have some great weather. It sounds kind of crazy, but I’m enjoying promoting it and not riding. I could have ridden if I really wanted to. I decided not to because I wanted to take full reins and really try to promote it and do the best I can. I’m really trying to put my time and energy into it.”

Teyler said there will be about an average turnout of riders for the hill climb. However, some of the riders who travel greater distances to compete won’t be able to because “gas prices are extremely high right now and it is hurting those people coming from a long distance.”

Among the better riders expected to compete are Cardwell, the 2015-16 BMC Night Time Nightmare titlist; Noah Shaver of Billings; Tristan Alexander of Billings, who won the Night Time hill climb in 2021; and Jake Anstett of Port Angeles, Washington.

Don’t expect Teyler to turn into a full-time promoter.

“I’ll be riding the Great American (in July),” he said. “I won’t miss that one.”

Big Sky Flat Track Under the Lights

Flat track racing returns to the BMC Saturday at 7 p.m.

Competitors will be competing on a dirt, one-eighth mile oval short track.

“It is unique compared to all the other events we have out there,” said Nick Gabel, who is promoting the flat track racing and Big Sky Challenge Trophy Hill Climb on Saturday. “Most events are hill climbs and motocross. This one is a little different. The best way to explain it is it is unique, fast, fun and exciting.”

Gabel said there were 16 classes, including two pro and 14 trophy divisions, scheduled to compete in flat track racing as of Thursday. In the pro class, the main event is between 12 to 15 laps and the lap times are around 14 or 15 seconds Gabel said.

Novice classes range from six to eight laps depending on the age divisions. Gabel said there will also be go-kart divisions.

While he’s looking forward to the flat track racing on Saturday, Gabel said a more prestigious flat track event is scheduled for Aug. 7 at the BMC.

“I don’t expect a high turnout for this race, but we are having a race in August and that one will have a high turnout,” he said. “We are promoting a flat track race with a $10,000 purse. It is on a Sunday afternoon and hopefully attracts all the people running Sturgis (South Dakota).

“They are having a grand national race in Rapid City and that is on a Saturday and the following Sunday when those travelers are leaving the Sturgis/Rapid City area heading to Washington (for an event), we are going to capture them on the way through so they can make some more money and have an event for them.”

Gabel said the flat track racing should conclude around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

When you consider the trophy hill climb begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, it will be a long but fun-filled day.

“It is usually a pretty good turnout,” he said of the trophy hill climb. “Most of the pro riders bring their families and the kids race, too. It’s a pretty family-oriented event.”

