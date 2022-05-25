Two Bobcats advance as Montanans compete at the NCAA West Preliminary Round

BILLINGS — Multiple athletes with Montana ties competed at the NCAA West Preliminary Round in Fayetteville, Arkansas Wednesday. The top 12 finishers at the meet advance to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships June 8-11 in Eugene, Oregon.

Montana State's Colby Wilson earned the final qualifying spot in his event with his 12th place finish in the men's pole vault. He cleared 17 feet, 4.25 inches.

In the men's 400 hurdles, Montana State's Drake Schneider advanced to the next round with the fourth-best time of 49.94 seconds. He'll run again Saturday at 6:25 p.m. for the chance to advance to Eugene.

Five athletes with Montana ties competed in the men's javelin. North Dakota State's Benji Phillips (Glasgow) finished 29th with a throw of 201 feet. He was part of a field that included Montana State's Cantor Coverdell (212-2, 19th), Cooper Hoffman (193-9, 37th) and Montana's Evan Todd (205-0, 25th) and Matthew Hockett (190-5, 41st).

Minnesota's Carter Hughes (Sidney) finished 30th in the men's hammer throw with his throw of 202-11. He was joined in the field by Montana's Matt Ward who was 25th at 204-3.

In the men's 800, Colorado State's Dawson LaRance (Billings Senior) finished 41st with his time of 1:52.55. Montana State's Chris Bianchini ran a personal best to place 31st in the men's 800 after finishing in 1:50.16. Montana's Quincy Fast was 42nd with 1:53.21.

Montana State's Matthew Richtman finished 31st in the men's 10,000 with his time of 29:35.61.

In the men's shot put, Montana State's Alec Nehring finished 35th with 57-4.75.

Montana State's Derrick Olsen was 46th in the men's 110 hurdles in a time of 15.41 seconds.

The meet continues Thursday with the opening heats of the women's events.

