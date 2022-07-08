U.S. Amateur Qualifier in Anaconda to feature top golfers in Montana, elsewhere

GREAT FALLS – Some of the top golfing talent to visit the Treasure State in many years will be on display Monday in Anaconda when a U.S. Amateur Qualifier is played at Old Works Golf Course.

A total of 51 male players will play 36 holes to fill only two spots available at the U.S. Amateur, to be played Aug. 15-21 at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey.

The Montana contingent is led by Ryggs Johnston of Libby and Joey Moore of Billings, who both competed at the U.S. Amateur a year ago. Johnston, a senior at Arizona State University and the 2018 Montana State Amateur champion, qualified for the match-play portion of the U.S. Am last summer. Moore, a senior at San Diego State and the 2019 Montana State Amateur winner, didn’t make the 36-hole cut.

Other top Treasure State amateurs in the field include defending State Amateur champion Joey Lovell of Bozeman, along with Nick Obie of Bozeman and Liam Clancy of Billings. Obie, a Havre native, was a top Montana amateur for several years before turning pro and playing mostly mini-tours in Arizona and California.

Some of this state’s top junior talent also will be getting a chance to test their skills against adult competition. Billy Smith of Whitefish, Carson Hackman of Laurel and Kade McDonough of Missoula are all members of Team Montana for this summer’s Junior America’s Cup tournament.

The field also includes top players from Texas, Florida, California, North Carolina, Massachusetts and western Canada, as well as the neighboring states of Idaho, North Dakota and Wyoming.

Play begins at 7:30 a.m. Monday, and the afternoon round should start around 1 p.m. Low rounds are unusual at the 7,500-yard Old Works layout, so any score under 140 has a chance to advance to the U.S. Amateur.