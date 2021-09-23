 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Absarokee - $495,000

5 Bedroom Home in Absarokee - $495,000

5 Bedroom Home in Absarokee - $495,000

A MUST SEE!! Boundless American classic home on approximately 1.5 acres in the city limits, with a country feel. This home is at the end of the road with surrounding trees, giving you the privacy you need while enjoying your backyard barbecue oasis. 5 spacious bedrooms & 3 ½ baths throughout the home are a perfect fit for all your family/guest needs. The master bathroom shower also serves as a relaxing sauna and the home’s central vacuuming system makes cleaning a breeze. These are just a few of the amenities that make this one a must see! Contact agent for available showings

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News