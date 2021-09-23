A MUST SEE!! Boundless American classic home on approximately 1.5 acres in the city limits, with a country feel. This home is at the end of the road with surrounding trees, giving you the privacy you need while enjoying your backyard barbecue oasis. 5 spacious bedrooms & 3 ½ baths throughout the home are a perfect fit for all your family/guest needs. The master bathroom shower also serves as a relaxing sauna and the home’s central vacuuming system makes cleaning a breeze. These are just a few of the amenities that make this one a must see! Contact agent for available showings
5 Bedroom Home in Absarokee - $495,000
