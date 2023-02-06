21 acres in a gorgeous setting on the flanks of the Beartooth Mountains bordering the Custer National Forest to the west, 50 miles east of Yellowstone Park. This beautifully rustic log home is remote, offering seclusion and privacy with elk and antelope for neighbors. It has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a great room with windows that frame Heart Mountain. The crafted log beams give a spacious cabin feel. The walk-out basement has a family room. Solar and a propane generator provide the electric, while radiant floor heat and a gas Rinnai heater keep the house warm. At just under 3000 sq. feet including the basement, it provides you breath-taking views in all directions. It is 9.5 miles west of the state hwy, while Red Lodge is just 18 miles away via seasonal roads or 35 miles via the state hwy 72. It is 70 miles southwest of Montana's largest city, Billings and an international airport.