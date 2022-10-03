5 Bedroom Home in Big Timber - $1,565,000

Situated on 16 acres just a few miles east of the town of Big Timber, Montana. Greeting you out of every window are panoramic views of the Beartooth mountains, Gallatin National Forest and the valley. Located just a one hour drive from Billings and Bozeman, it’s hard to beat the combination of convenience and seclusion this property offers. The heart of this custom home is an historic, timber frame barn built circa 1840. Massive hand hewn beams in the expansive great room set the tone for the refined rustic interior. The home has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, including a master suite with a luxury bath, sitting area/office and coffee bar. Much care was taken in design and construction to maximize the home's energy efficiency. Hydronic in-floor heating, a thermostat controlled propane fired heat stove, and propane generator compatibility. The property has a 12x24 building that could be finished.