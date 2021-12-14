Don't miss this gorgeous custom home in the coveted Greensleeves subdivision and Elder Grove school district. Just over 1 acre corner lot offers an abundance of privacy with plenty of room to make it your backyard oasis! This spacious ranch style home offers main level living at its best. All new solid white oak hardwood flooring throughout the main level. New interior paint brightens the space, complimenting the abundance of natural light through the tall transom windows in the living room. Gorgeous coffered ceiling in the dining room. The master suite offers a spacious walk-in tile shower, separate toilet room with it's own sink and a walk-in closet with laundry area. Second laundry area is off the mudroom/powder room. The spacious basement boasts a home theatre, wet bar, family room with gas fireplace and so much more! Link to 3D tour: https://youriguide.com/5247_green_teal_dr_billings_mt
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,100,000
