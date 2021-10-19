 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,125,000

Amazing Home for sale in the highly sought-after South Greensleeves Estates. This 4426 square foot home sits on over a half-acre, has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, an oversize 3 car garage, 580+ square foot covered patio, fenced backyard, and has room for a pool. Thermador appliances throughout the kitchen, coffered ceiling, custom cabinetry for a modern open floor plan. The home has many amenities including a heated/cooled dog kennel with turf grass, a safe room, a full outdoor grill, a fire pit, and a great patio for entertaining. There are large windows throughout the home, smart home controls, a 50-gallon hybrid water heater, and other upgraded efficient home designs. This is a must-see custom home design built by Image Builders.

