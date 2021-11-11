First time offered, property is in an estate, very unique home and property. large landscaped lot with large swimming pool and recreation area, mature landscaping and very private, wonderful view lot all fenced, newer hardwood flooring throughout the home, wonderful atrium room with massive river rock fireplace. PARK ASSESSMENT to be assumed by new buyers which is paid through property tax assessments.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,150,000
