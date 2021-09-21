5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,185,000

Welcome to your FOREVER HOME! Sprawling custom two-story traditional home situated on a secluded large lot in one of the most desirable areas in Billings. This gracious floor plan is ideal for entertaining yet still cozy and inviting for intimate family gatherings. Warm classic finishes include rich wood floors, an abundance of windows, high ceilings, and built-in custom cabinets. Five generous bedrooms, 3 living areas and 2 dining spaces. Outdoor oasis w/ covered concrete/brick patio, built-in fire pit, outdoor kitchen, water features, gorgeous mature trees and landscaping. Plenty of green space to add a pool.