5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,199,000

This estate property, with traditional 2 story home, finished basement, and double car garage, sits on 3.5 sub-dividable acres at the end of a cul-de-sac; making your location super quiet, safe, and private. Views from the back side of the house are 270 degrees of shelter belt, open fields, and the Beartooth Mountains as a backdrop. The property also includes 2 heated and finished shops, adding 1472 sq ft of work space for any project you might envision