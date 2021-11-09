5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,206,210

Stunning New Construction. ZuHaus Construction 2021 Parade Home in highly sought after neighborhood of the Vintage Estates. This modern rancher was designed with great attention to detail featuring architectural excellence through out. This expansive house offers a total of 6 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The main level has an open kitchen dining living space with lots of room for entertaining. This main level show cases an elegant gas fireplace illuminated by lots of natural light. This beautiful home is complete and ready for its new home owners. Don't miss out, call for a complete spec list of all interior/exterior amenities