Beautiful, thoughtfully designed custom home on 1.1 acres. Abundant yet humble and not extravagant. 5,000+ sf home and 3,000+sf garage/shop areas allow for perfectly spacious rooms and living areas providing cozy comfort without confinement. 20+gpm well and 11.4Kw solar system produce a sustaining “off-grid” oasis with all the amenities desired with close proximity of a Billings address. Custom crafted hardwood cabinets, walk-in pantry, barn doors, locker/mud-room are visually pleasing as well as functional. Master suite designed to vacation at home, with free-standing soaking tub, huge double shower, large closet/dressing room. Oversights from previous builds are corrected with 3 zone HVAC with air purifier rated for virus/bacteria and dual 50-gallon water heaters with recirculation for instant hot water. Lots of great space to enjoy the life you've created.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,245,000
