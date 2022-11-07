 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,250,000

Stunning Montana custom built home on the back roads of Billings on 10+ acres! Located 3 min from Lockwood Schools K-12 and 10 min to downtown. Enjoy amazing views and abundant wildlife. Gorgeous details include 2 river rock fireplaces, knotty alder doors and vaulted ceilings. Open floor plan with radiant floor heat, oak cabinets, stainless appliances & breakfast bar. Unwind in the hot tub in your all-season patio retreat. The covered patio features electric shades, glass walls, composite deck, porcelain tile & pine ceiling! 5 bedrooms/3.5 baths /2 car garage/home is ADA accessible to both levels The basement is ready for entertaining guests with living area, bar, 2nd covered patio & wood stove. Do not miss 45x88 SHOP with radiant floor heat, wood stove, office & bathroom. Mature landscaped property with Koi fish pond, riding arena for horses that borders BLM state land.

