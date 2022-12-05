5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,295,000

Here's your chance to live in a historic Queen Anne Victorian beauty! Welcome to the Fratt home which was recently listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Designed by renowned architect, John G Link, the home was built in 1898, and remodeled in 2001. The 3-story Victorian offers nearly 7,000 sq ft of living space that seamlessly combines many of its original 19th century features, with 21st century amenities. Oak, maple, and fir flooring, etched glass windows, finely carved staircases and molding, along with 8' pocket doors that open into the living room, dining room and parlor/office, all but a few examples. The fenced back yard allows ample space for outdoor entertaining, gas fireplace and gazebo. The oversized garage allows room for 4 vehicles, parked in pairs. The Fratt/Link house is rare property in a beautiful downtown neighborhood. Be part of its continuing history!