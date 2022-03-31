Gorgeous modern home in West Billings! The well-designed floor plan features luxury finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious living room with gas fireplace, floating shelves & tray ceiling, a gourmet kitchen with large island, hidden pantry & high-end appliances & dining area with access to the stunning covered patio with outdoor grill area. Laundry room, 2.5 bathrooms & 2 bedrooms on the main floor including the master bedroom with lavish bathroom that offers a walk-in closet, tile shower, soaking tub, dual vanities with quartz counters, heated floor & outdoor access. Retreat to the welcoming basement to find a family room, gaming area with LED color changing wet bar, nook perfect for an office or extra seating area, 3 bedrooms, bathroom & safe room. Professionally landscaped & fenced yard with UG sprinklers, separate dog run & raised flower beds. 4 car heated garage & extra parking
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,395,000
