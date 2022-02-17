Jaw dropping architectural features and endless Big Sky views dominate this luxury Eco-home estate in the hills. The efficiency of berm construction combined with passive solar orientation results in a comfortable and highly energy efficient living space. A private gated road to your 40 acres gives natural seclusion only 15 minutes from downtown Billings. Enjoy the huge master suite that includes an office on the upper level. A second master suite on the lower level features a steam shower and a large dry sauna. Luxuriate in the outdoor hot tub with amazing views. High ceilings and a clerestory offer an abundance of natural light. The sprawling deck affords views of an undeveloped landscape. The reliable well and cistern system provide ample water. Power from the grid or solar & wind turbine makes this green Montana living with style. An additional 120 adjacent acres are also available.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,487,000
