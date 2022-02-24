 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,500,000

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,500,000

Exquisite Rimrock West Estates home on 2 beautifully landscaped lots, just under 3/4 acre. 3 car heated garage. The main level greets you w/beautiful Brazilian cherry floors, soaring ceilings, stunning wall of windows w/panoramic view of the private park-like backyard, built-in entertainment center, double-sided gas fireplace, chef's kitchen w/Viking gas cooktop+hood, double ovens, 2 dining rooms, den w/built-in bookcases+dramatic coffered ceiling & patio doors off dining room & living room to access the expansive maintenance-free deck for outdoor entertaining. The upper level offers 2 spacious bedroom suites w/vaulted ceilings, upstairs tv area, laundry room, glamorous primary suite w/a dreamy walk-in closet & spa-like bath w/dual vanities, soaker tub+large tile steam shower. Retreat to lower-level theatre area w/built-in ent center, wine cellar, full bath, 2 more large bedrooms.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News