Exquisite Rimrock West Estates home on 2 beautifully landscaped lots, just under 3/4 acre. 3 car heated garage. The main level greets you w/beautiful Brazilian cherry floors, soaring ceilings, stunning wall of windows w/panoramic view of the private park-like backyard, built-in entertainment center, double-sided gas fireplace, chef's kitchen w/Viking gas cooktop+hood, double ovens, 2 dining rooms, den w/built-in bookcases+dramatic coffered ceiling & patio doors off dining room & living room to access the expansive maintenance-free deck for outdoor entertaining. The upper level offers 2 spacious bedroom suites w/vaulted ceilings, upstairs tv area, laundry room, glamorous primary suite w/a dreamy walk-in closet & spa-like bath w/dual vanities, soaker tub+large tile steam shower. Retreat to lower-level theatre area w/built-in ent center, wine cellar, full bath, 2 more large bedrooms.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,500,000
