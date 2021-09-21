Jaw dropping architectural features and endless Big Sky views dominate this luxury Eco-home estate in the hills. The efficiency of berm construction combined with passive solar orientation results in a comfortable and highly energy efficient living space. A private gated road to your 40 acres gives natural seclusion only 15 minutes from downtown Billings. Enjoy the huge master suite that includes an office on the upper level. Artistic touches grace every corner. The high ceilings and clerestory offer an abundance of natural light. The sprawling deck affords views of an undeveloped landscape. Luxuriate in the large dry sauna. A second master suite on the lower level features a steam sauna. The reliable well and cistern system provide ample water. Power from the grid or solar & wind turbine makes this green Montana living with style. An additional 120 adjacent acres are also available.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,900,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
A 20-year-old Billings man was killed in a single-car crash Friday night on Interstate 90 in Big Horn County.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
The most expensive ranch deal in Montana history has closed, local real estate companies say.
A Roosevelt County teen who was the subject of an Amber Alert early Thursday afternoon has been found, according to a statement by the Rooseve…
Of most concern to clinicians is the possibility that staff will be forced to triage limited levels of care to best serve the community and save lives.
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
The restaurant is projected to reopen on Sept. 25. “So far I love it more than ever,” said manager Christian Reinker.
A 19-year-old woman from Rhode Island suffered second- and third-degree burns after an incident at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park early Thursday morning.
The Billings Fire Department rescued a man who fell from the Rimrocks west of the Billings airport at 4 a.m. Sunday.