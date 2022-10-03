Rare 10 acre estate minutes from Billings! Gated entrance to dynamic home, cottage & location! Entertain/relax on multi-level decks with outdoor kitchen, various seating, eating areas highlighted with lights, awnings, overlooking pool and firepit. Main floor offers spacious open living area with wood accents, valuable Lyndon Pomeroy custom art over 2 wood stoves, gourmet kitchen, butler’s pantry, large dining, sun-room, screened-in porch with rock fireplace, bath, bedroom and bonus room for office. Upper level hosts large primary suite with fireplace & spa bath, added suite plus 2 bedrooms/ bath. Cottage has living area, kitchen, bath, bedroom loft, lower gym 2 car garage/shop. Enjoy the rare spectacular views of adjacent rims, hillside and terraced gardens and the rare peaceful setting near popular biking/running route, Phipps Park & Yellowstone Country Club! Enjoy video provided.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $1,990,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another nursing home in the state announced a voluntary closure, bringing the total to eight skilled nursing facilities that shut their doors this year.
If there be brownouts for NorthWestern Energy customers, let them be in the Missoula, a Montana Public Service Commissioner declared this week
At one point, the girl found a severed rat head pinned with a stake to her car door handle.
A Billings man already charged with child molestation and assault is now accused of causing a pileup on Interstate 90 in which one person was killed.
A Billings woman is facing felony charges after two of her children allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and her toddler was found alone wandering a parking lot.
An armed carjacking occurred near the intersection of 11th and 30th Street at 12:43 p.m. today.
A fugitive fleeing law enforcement was shot and killed Wednesday morning by officers after a foot pursuit in Montana.
Although state law does not require federal investigators to obtain approval from local law enforcement to conduct operations, the agents left the fairgrounds "reluctantly" and without issue.
The Beartooth Highway between Long Lake barricade, near Top of the World Store, and the Montana/Wyoming state line will close Friday at 8 a.m.…
The Billings Fire Department and Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department battle a fully involved house fire at 4013 Snowberry Road at 5 a.m. Satu…