Escape to your private resort nestled on the rims of Alkali Creek on 4.39 wooded acres with breathtaking views from every angle. Enjoy the natural beauty and abundant wildlife while soaking in your heated pool or hot tub. This sanctuary is just minutes from the center of Billings, but you feel removed from city life as you meander through this landscaped masterpiece. Multiple rooms to entertain in as well as a main level master suite that you never want to leave. Home also features vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling windows and multiple patio door to enjoy the outdoors.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $2,375,000
