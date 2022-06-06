This luxurious property speaks to a buyer who truly values a home’s thoughtful craftsmanship and artistry in not only the materials used, but also in the overall design and layout. This inviting, world class property is enhanced by a slew of outdoor amenities. The resort-style backyard has a saltwater pool, hot tub and lounging area with outdoor fire place. This home boasts five bedrooms, five full baths, five fireplaces, a main-level primary suite, 3-story elevator, and a total of more than 7,600 square feet of beautiful, functional interior space. The decor is perfectly executed to capture exterior light and views, and while enveloped in comfort and luxury.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $2,499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A shootout between a 19-year-old Billings man and Billings police ended with the suspect dead and one cop injured late Monday evening.
Two children were killed Friday and a teen hospitalized after a collision on a rural road between Billings and Roundup.
A two vehicle crash on Shepherd Acton Road and Hofferber Road resulted in two fatalities in Shepherd on Friday afternoon.
Two Hi-Line men were recently fined after being successfully prosecuted for illegal outfitting.
A dinosaur hunter's Montana fossil find recently sold at auction for $12.4 million. That's just one of 22 fossils he's unearthed on one rancher's property.
At least one person is dead and a portion of a residential block near North Park is closed while police investigate a shooting which occured late Monday night.
PSC commissioner is a little-known job with big impact on Montanans’ household budgets, although in recent years commission scandals have attracted public and government scrutiny.
Lacee Marie Robinson was last seen May 28 at a residence on Third Avenue South. She was recently diagnosed with a medical condition that makes her prone to illness, according to her family, and the Billings Police Department is investigating her disappearance.
Sheriff's deputies have cordoned off the scene of a reported shooting at Garden Avenue and Thicket Lane at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A Billings teen is accused of firing multiple rounds out a car window and striking a home while driving around the city over the weekend with two other teens.